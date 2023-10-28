Former Malibu Baseball Prospect Charged With Murder for Mowing Down 4 Pepperdine Sorority Sisters

A 22-year-old driver involved in a car crash resulting in the tragic deaths of four Pepperdine University students, was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department last week.

Initially, Fraser Bohm had been arrested on October 17th on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, but due to insufficient evidence, he was released. Subsequently, the Sheriff’s Department embarked on an effort to gather the necessary evidence required to pursue the most severe charges permissible under California law.

One week later, deputies once again took Bohm into custody, this time booking him on four counts of murder, setting his bail at $8 million. The Sheriff’s Department has submitted these charges to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office for consideration.

“Our hearts go out the families, loved ones and the Pepperdine University family as they cope with this unimaginable pain,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said. “Today we stand in deep sorrow for the loss of four innocent lives tragically taken in a senseless act. We want to assure the community that we are committed to seeking justice for those who have been taken from us too soon.”

Fraser Bohm was arrested Tuesday in Malibu on four counts of murder for allegedly mowing down Pepperdine University students Peyton Stewart, Niahm Rolston, Deslyn Williams and Asha Weir. (Perfect Game; LinkedIn; Instagram; FOX11 via FNC)

The victims were all students and members of the Alpha Phi sorority at Pepperdine University. University officials identified the college seniors as Asha Weir, Deslyn Williams, Niamh Rolston, and Peyton Stewart.

The incident involving Bohm occurred on October 17th, when he reportedly crashed into four young women in the 21600 block of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, a famous road known as “Dead Man’s Curve.” It is alleged that he lost control of his four-door sedan, colliding with three parked cars before causing the deaths of the four sorority sisters as they stood on the side of the road. Investigators say drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

