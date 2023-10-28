Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Dems Turn Mike Johnson’s First Viral Moment Into Anti-GOP Ad

    Dems Turn Mike Johnson’s First Viral Moment Into Anti-GOP Ad

    Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

    When House Republicans held an impromptu press conference late Tuesday night to celebrate coalescing around their new speaker nominee, they were in no mood to answer tough questions—or even the obvious one.

    So when ABC reporter Rachel Scott asked Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA)—the speaker nominee who has now been elevated to the speakership—about his leading efforts to overturn the 2020 election, Republicans were having none of it.

    They drowned out the reporter with boos. Johnson said “next question.” And Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) told the reporter to “shut up!”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

