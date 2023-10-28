Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    DEVELOPING: Police Respond To Multiple ‘Active Shooting Scenes’ In Lewiston, Maine

    Lewiston, MAINE – Maine State Police were assisting the Lewiston Police Department in response to an ongoing incident within the city Wednesday night, as reported by state troopers.

    Authorities were responding to what has been labeled as an active situation. There are at least two active scenes, local media reports. The number of those injured and a motive is unknown.

    This is a breaking news update.

    The post DEVELOPING: Police Respond To Multiple ‘Active Shooting Scenes’ In Lewiston, Maine appeared first on Breaking911.

