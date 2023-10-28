Daily Beast Reporter Narrowly Escapes Airstrike on Gaza Home

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

A contributor for The Daily Beast left their home in Gaza City this week just hours before an airstrike struck their neighborhood, damaging their apartment and reducing other buildings near the area to rubble.

The journalist, whose name has been withheld for their safety, described the experience to The Daily Beast as a “night from hell.”

The Gaza resident had moved to five different locations across the enclave with their family since Israeli airstrikes began pummeling the region two weeks ago, in the aftermath of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks. Eventually, they decided to go back to their home in Gaza City due to overcrowding and lack of water and electricity at their relatives’ homes in the south of the enclave.

