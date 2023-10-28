Confider #83: Little-Known Fox Reporter’s Stock Soars, Israel Tensions Spill Over

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

EXCLUSIVE — SINGMAN RISING: Throughout former President Donald Trump’s progressively fraught relationship with Fox since leaving the White House, little-known Fox News Digital reporter Brooke Singman has seen her stock soar, becoming one of the ex-president’s trusted messengers and landing dozens of exclusive interviews with him. “It’s what comms people say: ‘Give it to Brooke.’ She will print it as a press release on Fox Digital,” one Republican operative told The Daily Beast. For example, in the wake of the FBI raiding Mar-a-Lago last year, the former president was criticized for fomenting violence among his supporters toward the government. In an August 2022 interview with Singman, however, Trump asserted that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that the “temperature has to be brought down.” The chumminess with Trump’s inner circle has caused other GOP presidential campaigns to grow wary of Singman. “I think that there’s a lack of trust there,” one rival campaign aide said. “I would be hesitant in putting my principal in front of her because of that reason. Whatever you say around her gets back to the Trump team.” In fact, the general feeling is that she could be angling for a job in a prospective second Trump administration. “I’m sure she’d jump at the chance to be press secretary,” said one Fox source. Singman has recently reached out to CNN for a potential job, according to multiple sources familiar with the talks, and has been meeting with talent agency CAA about a potential move. NewsNation also reached out to Singman in May about a potential role, according to sources, but she ended up rejecting the offer due to the network’s relatively small audience. A pair of CAA agents also followed Singman on Instagram recently. Another insider added that she flaunts her close relationship with Team Trump. “She brags about it,” the source noted. Singman and the Trump campaign did not respond to requests for comment. Confider subscribers are getting an early preview of this story. Read the rest of our exclusive profile on Brooke Singman’s meteoric rise at Fox News tomorrow at The Daily Beast.

EXCLUSIVE — GRAY AREA: While anchors at the self-described “centrist” cable news channel NewsNation blast MSNBC for supposedly “pandering to the far left” in its coverage of the bloody Gaza conflict, the network’s corporate cousin faces its own internal drama over a host’s strident criticism of Israel following the Hamas terror attacks. Briahna Joy Gray, co-host of The Hill’s online morning show Rising, has drawn fire from staffers at the Beltway political outlet for what some describe as her “pro-Hamas” and “fringe” commentary. During recent broadcasts, she has gotten into extremely heated and at times profane arguments with libertarian co-host Robby Soave over Soave’s belief that the “American Left,” namely Black Lives Matter and Democratic Socialists of America, is backing Hamas. Besides getting into literal shouting matches with her co-star, the former Bernie Sanders press secretary has faced internal criticism for, as one Hill newsroom source put it, seemingly “finding ways to justify Hamas’ actions.” In broadcasts last week, Gray fumed over conflicting reports about whether Hamas terrorists decapitated babies, suggesting it was a propagandist lie to dehumanize Palestinians and justify genocide. She also seemed to downplay the killing of Israeli children, describing it as part of combat. “We also have to hold space for 140 Palestinian children who have been killed in this last weekend of conflict,” Gray said on Wednesday. “And it is awful, even if we don’t have the same images of them and even if they were killed from bombs from the sky instead of in hand-to-hand combat.” Another point of contention is how she appeared to equate the terror attacks with Palestinian resistance to Israeli oppression of Gaza. “Violence is not a violation of international law. Resistance is not a violation of international law,” she declared on Thursday, referencing the American Revolution and the Ukraine war as analogous situations. Several Hill reporters expressed concern over Gray’s “reckless” commentary, worrying that her status as co-host of their morning show would make their job talking to lawmakers in Washington harder. “Where is our leadership? Clearly, no one from Nexstar is paying attention,” one source said. “There is no way they would be OK with this.” Notably, the uproar comes just a year after The Hill ditched longtime Rising contributor Katie Halper for calling out Israel as an “apartheid state” over its treatment of Palestinians. In fact, the program has been a source of controversy and friction at the outlet for some time, and has seen a fair share of its hosts leave abruptly. Gray’s commentary has yet to be noticed by NewsNation, which is also owned by Nexstar. The channel has taken on a largely pro-Israel stance in its reporting of the conflict, similar to the rest of conservative and mainstream media, leading it to take swings at MSNBC for its “victim blaming” of Israel, specifically taking aim at Muslim-American hosts. “That ridiculous commentary set the tone for much of MSNBC’s coverage throughout the weekend, where many hosts seemed determined to say, ‘Well, what about the Palestinians?’” NewsNation anchor Dan Abrams, for instance, raged last week. Gray and a representative for Nexstar did not respond to a request for comment.

