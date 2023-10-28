Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Teacher Charged With Sending Smutty Snapchats to Teen Boy

    A special education teacher in Missouri has been charged with bombarding a 16-year-old boy with explicit videos and inviting him to her home for a sex session when her husband was away.

    Rikki Lyn Laughlin, 25, allegedly began preying on the student through Snapchat, sending him nude photos and video of her pleasuring herself with a dildo.

    According to a statement of probable cause, the teen told police “things progressed very fast” and “they even kissed in the classroom” at St. James High School.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

