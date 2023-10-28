Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    News

    Gunman Stages Deadly Rampage Across Lewiston, Maine

    By

    Oct 26, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Gunman Stages Deadly Rampage Across Lewiston, Maine

    Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office

    A rifle-toting gunman rampaged across Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night—killing at least 10 people at three locations and putting the city on lockdown.

    The reported death toll from the mass shootings at a bowling alley, a local bar, and a Walmart distribution center varied widely with CNN saying as many as 16 were killed and 60 more injured, and Fox News and NBC News reporting 22 deaths.

    Maine State Police did not immediately announce the suspect’s identity or confirm an arrest, but shared an image of a man with a rifle to Facebook, labeling him as a “suspect for identification.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Disney accuses DeSantis-appointed district of withholding key lawsuit documents for nearly 2 months

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Oculus: Virtual reality company’s complete history and device development

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    2 of 5 Montgomery Brawl Assailants Take Plea Deals

    Oct 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Disney accuses DeSantis-appointed district of withholding key lawsuit documents for nearly 2 months

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Oculus: Virtual reality company’s complete history and device development

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    2 of 5 Montgomery Brawl Assailants Take Plea Deals

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Gaming laptop vs. desktop: Which is best for you?

    Oct 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy