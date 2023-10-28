Gunman Stages Deadly Rampage Across Lewiston, Maine

Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office

A rifle-toting gunman rampaged across Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night—killing at least 10 people at three locations and putting the city on lockdown.

The reported death toll from the mass shootings at a bowling alley, a local bar, and a Walmart distribution center varied widely with CNN saying as many as 16 were killed and 60 more injured, and Fox News and NBC News reporting 22 deaths.

Maine State Police did not immediately announce the suspect’s identity or confirm an arrest, but shared an image of a man with a rifle to Facebook, labeling him as a “suspect for identification.”

