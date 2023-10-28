‘Who the Hell Is Mike Johnson?’: Stephen Colbert Exposes New Speaker

CBS

It’s been more than three weeks since Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was told to pack up his things as House Speaker. Now, after 21 days of fresh nominees for the job either backing out or lacking the popularity to get the job done, House Republicans finally managed to come together on Wednesday and unanimously vote to elect a new Speaker. And that person is… Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA).

“He is the most generic sounding congressional leader since the election of Speaker James Kirkland Brand,” Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday. While The Late Show host may not think much of Johnson’s name, he did seem impressed by the fact that he received a unanimous vote from all 220 House Republicans who were present.

“Finally,” said Colbert. “A man who appeals to all factions of the Republican party: the MAGA faithful, the social conservatives, the white nationalists, and the horny Beetlejuice goblins.”

