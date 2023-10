NNA – An-Nahar:

#39;What a shame!#39;…Army command vacancy causes rift

Al-Joumhouria:

Serious concerns about war expansion; no presidential agreement between Bassil, Frangieh

Al-Akhbar:

Full coordination with Hezbollah and political forces: PSP prepares the Mountain to host the displaced

