Lewiston, Maine Shootings Leave Several Injured as Police Identify Person of Interest

In the wake of a series of mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night, the local police department has identified a person of interest. During a press conference held on Wednesday night, Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck warned that Robert Card, 40, should be considered armed and dangerous. The card’s vehicle has been located in the nearby town of Lisbon.

Sauschuck confirmed that there have been multiple casualties but refrained from specifying the exact number of those killed and injured, noting that the figures are still being determined. The shootings commenced at 6:56 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Lewiston Police Department released what appears to be a driver’s license photo of Card in a Facebook post. This image matches the person seen in surveillance footage carrying a long gun in an earlier release by law enforcement.

The department urged members of the public to contact law enforcement if they possess any information regarding Card’s whereabouts.

Androscoggin County, Maine, continues to be under a shelter-in-place order as authorities intensify their search for the suspect involved in Wednesday’s shootings. Previously, the police had advised residents to remain indoors, keep their doors locked, and cited an ongoing ‘manhunt in the area.’

The Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston has been actively responding to what is described as a ‘mass casualty, mass shooter event’ and is collaborating with nearby hospitals to accommodate patients.

Lewiston police have identified the primary locations of the shootings, which include Schemengees Bar and Grille and Sparetime Recreation, a local bowling alley.

Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline expressed his condolences in a statement, saying, ‘I am heartbroken for our city and our people. Lewiston is known for our resilience and determination, qualities we will undoubtedly rely on in the days ahead.’

In an effort to facilitate the work of emergency responders, the police department has urged citizens to refrain from using the roads. Commissioner Sauschuck revealed that hundreds of police officers are currently engaged in operations across the state of Maine.

Maine Medical Center, the hospital system located in Portland, has taken proactive measures in response to the potential need for patient transports. They have activated on-call staff and expanded critical care and operating room capacity in preparation.

In an official statement sent via email to local media, the organization noted, ‘At this time, MMC has confirmed its readiness to accept one patient transport from Central Maine Medical Center. Additionally, other MaineHealth facilities are on standby, making necessary preparations for patient care. As a precaution and due to the rapidly evolving nature of the situation, MMC and other MaineHealth hospitals have temporarily closed their campuses to non-hospital personnel and non-patients until further updates are provided.’

The city of Lewiston has announced through a Facebook post that all municipal buildings, including City Hall at 27 Pine Street, Lewiston Public Library at 200 Lisbon Street, and the Armory at 65 Central Avenue, will remain closed on Thursday. The post also indicated the cancellation of programs, events, and early voting at City Hall for the following day. Non-emergency personnel are advised to work from home on that day.

Furthermore, the superintendent of Lewiston Public Schools has declared the cancellation of all classes for the upcoming day.

On the school system’s website, Superintendent Jake Langlais conveyed in a statement, ‘There are still many unknowns at this time. Information is spreading rapidly, but accuracy is not guaranteed. We urge everyone to either remain in a secure location or seek safety.’

The White House has confirmed that President Biden has been briefed on the shooting and has engaged in discussions with various government officials in Maine, including Maine Governor Janet Mills, Senators Angus King and Susan Collins, and Representative Jared Golden. President Biden has extended his commitment to providing ‘full federal support in response to this tragic incident,’ according to an official statement.

Additionally, a spokesperson from the Justice Department stated, ‘The Attorney General has received a briefing and will maintain close vigilance over the situation. Federal law enforcement agencies are collaborating with local and state law enforcement partners in Lewiston, Maine.’

Please be advised that this is an evolving situation. Some media reports may later be subject to correction. Our focus will remain on information from law enforcement agencies, authoritative news sources, and on-site reporters. We will provide updates as the situation progresses.

