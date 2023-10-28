Mikati meets Italian Ambassador

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met, at the Grand Serail on Thursday, Italian Ambassador to Lebanon, Nicoletta Bombardiere, over the current situation and the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The diplomat stressed to her host that Italy backs the Lebanese government#39;s efforts in preserving security in south Lebanon. She also reiterated her country#39;s keenness on protecting the UNIFIL peacekeepers and their mission.

Mikati later met with a delegation of representatives of the United Nations humanitarian organizations over the emergency plan that the government has devised to address any contingency.

