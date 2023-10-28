Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    UN Secretary-General’s press encounter – on the situation in the Middle East

    NNA – Following are the UN Secretary-Generalrsquo;s remarks at press encounter on the situation in the Middle East

    ldquo;I am shocked by the misinterpretations by some of my statement yesterday in the Security Council ndash; as if I was justifying acts of terror by Hamas.

    This is false.nbsp; It was the opposite.nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;

    In the beginning of my intervention yesterday, I clearly stated ndash; and I quote:

    ldquo;I have condemned unequivocally the horrifying and unprecedented 7 October acts of terror by Hamas in Israel.nbsp;nbsp;

    Nothing can justify the deliberate killing, injuring and kidnapping of civilians ndash; or the launching of rockets against civilian targets.rdquo;nbsp;nbsp;

    Indeed, I spoke of the grievances of the Palestinian people and in doing so, I also clearly stated, and I quote:

    ldquo;But the grievances of the Palestinian people cannot justify the appalling attacks by Hamas.rdquo;

    And then I went on with my intervention referring to all my positions on all aspects of the Middle East crisis.

    I believe I was necessary to set the record straight ndash; especially out of respect to the victims and to their families.

    Thank you.rdquo; (UNIC)

