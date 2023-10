NNA – Israeli enemy warplanes and reconnaissance drones overflew the Sector West in the southern region this morning, as fire caused by Israeli phosphorous shells continues in the outskirt of Aita As-Shaab.

Last night, the enemy violently shelled the vicinity of Dhayra, Alma Ash-Shaab, Ter Harfa, Chamaa, Aita As-Shaab and Rmeish in Sector West. A mattress factory in the area was hit and set ablaze.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=============R.A.H.