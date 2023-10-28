Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis leaves 15 dead and more than 60 injured

NNA – Fifteen Palestinian civilians were today killed and more than 60 injured in an Israeli airstrike at a residential building west of the city of Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, according to WAFA correspondent.

He said the warplanes targeted the Abu Shamaleh family house, killing and wounding mainly women, children, and the elderly.

He said efforts were underway to search for survivors under the rubble of the destroyed house but that the rescue teams were having difficulty reaching those under the rubble due to the heavy destruction. —WAFA

