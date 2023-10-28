Maine Gunman Opened Fire During Children’s Bowling League

Lewiston Maine Police Department Facebook via Reuters

A children’s bowling league was taking place at a bowling alley in Maine on Wednesday night when a gunman opened fire, witnesses say, in the early stage of a multi-location shooting attack that left as many as 22 people dead.

A massive police search was still under way Thursday morning for a “person of interest” identified by authorities as 40-year-old Robert Card. The Lewiston Police Department released a picture of Card, saying he is being sought in connection with mass shootings in Lewiston at Sparetime Recreation—the former name of the venue where the bowling alley is located—and Schemengees Bar, about four miles away.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office released images of the shooter entering the bowling alley—now known as Just-In-Time Recreation—wielding a black rifle. Authorities say he opened fire at about 7 p.m. Witnesses inside the venue at the time described a scene of horror that tragically included wounded children.

