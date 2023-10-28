Video shows Israel’s armored vehicles clearing paths into northern Gaza ahead of an upcoming ground invasion, report says

Israeli armored vehicles clearing paths into Northern Gaza in an overnight raid seen in a video shared by the Israeli Defense Forces on October 26, 2023.

A video shows armored vehicles from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) clearing paths into northern Gaza ahead of an upcoming ground invasion, according to OSINT Defender, an open-source intelligence monitor

Footage, taken by the IDF, shows dozens of armored vehicles clearing dirt piles and constructing several paths near the border fence between Gaza and Israel, per OSINT Defender.

A column of military vehicles can be seen leaving tracks in the ground as it crosses northern Gaza:

In preparation for the next stages of combat, the IDF operated in northern Gaza. IDF tanks & infantry struck numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts. The soldiers have since exited the area and returned to Israeli territory. pic.twitter.com/oMdSDR84rU — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 26, 2023

The vehicles include Merkava Mark lV main battle tanks, Caterpillar D9 armored bulldozers, and Puma armored engineering vehicles, according to OSINT Defender.

The armored vehicles can also be seen opening up entry points into Gaza:

Israeli armored vehicles opening up entry points into Northern Gaza in an overnight raid seen in a video shared by the Israeli Defense Forces on October 26, 2023.

OSINT Defender said the paths “will likely be used” by the IDF in their upcoming ground invasion.

Israel conducted a “targeted raid” of Gaza overnight as part of preparations for the next stage of combat before exiting the area, the IDF said in a post on X on Wednesday.

In a televised address on Wednesday, Israel’s Prime Minister, Benyamin Netanyahu, said the IDF was gearing up for a ground invasion, but he declined to give any details on the timing or scale of the invasion.

“I will not elaborate on when, how, or how many. I will also not elaborate on the various calculations we are making, which the public is mostly unaware of, and that is how things should be,” he said, per Reuters.

In the aftermath of Hamas’ terror attacks on southern Israel on October 7, in which some 1,400 people were killed and another 5,400 left injured, the Israeli government declared war on Hamas and said it would wipe out the militant group in Gaza.

Israel’s Defense Minister ordered a “complete siege” of Gaza, cutting off electricity and the flow of food, water, and supplies, leaving more than two million people trapped in a humanitarian disaster.

The IDF has since pummeled Gaza with airstrikes, causing material and human devastation in the enclave, photos show.

Israel has so far held off a full-scale invasion of the enclave after the US requested it delay it so the Pentagon could place air defenses in the region to protect American troops, unnamed US officials told The Wall Street Journal.

Military experts previously told Insider that Israel’s invasion of Gaza could turn the war into a larger regional conflict, dragging Iranian-backed militant groups, including the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and the Islamist Houthi militia, into the Israel-Hamas war.

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza exceeded 4,800 on Wednesday, according to the Hamas-run Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

