District 5 Senior Summit

Summit Highlights:

Engage with expert speakers covering topics in health, fitness, caregiving, mental health, and technology.

Enjoy the convenience of free admission and complimentary meals during the event.

Summit Program:

Get assistance with CalOPTIMA enrollment.

Participate in enlightening technology workshops.

Contribute to the Master Plan for Aging during our Town Hall discussion.

Stand a chance to win iPads and valuable medical devices in our giveaways.

Access resources and information on memory care.

Find valuable support for caregivers.

Explore a wide array of services and opportunities at our Resource Fair.

The Aging Landscape:

Orange County is home to more than 650,000 older Americans residing in our communities, with a projected doubling of this population by 2060.

A recent report in the Orange County Register has shed light on the pressing need for comprehensive data collection, which is essential for better serving our aging residents.

To address this, we have initiated the Master Plan for Aging process, seeking input to develop plans for housing, healthcare, walkability, accessibility, caregiving, transportation, employment, recreation, and other essential needs across all life stages.

We invite Orange County residents aged 55 and older to participate in our community survey, available at www.olderadultssurvey.com Your input will help shape the future of older Americans in Orange County.

Orange County Senior Empowerment Symposium