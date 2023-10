NNA – Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Thursday welcomed in Yarzeh UN Deputy Special Coordinator in Lebanon, Resident and Humanitarian Affairs Coordinator, Imran Riza, and OCHA Director of Operations and Advocacy, Edem Wosornu.

Discussions reportedly touched on the general situation in Lebanon in light of the current circumstances that the country is going through.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y