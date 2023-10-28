Berri follows up on southern Lebanon developments with Army Command, Mikati, and Hamieh

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Thursday kept pace with the latest developments in southern Lebanonrsquo;s border villages and towns, especially in light of the Israeli escalation targeting civilians and residential neighborhoods ldquo;using internationally prohibited weapons and ammunition such as phosphorous and fissile shells in the outskirts of Alma Al-Shaab, Rmeish, Aita Al-Shaab, Al-Dahira, Marwahin, Yaroun, Tilal Kfarshouba, and Shebaa Farms.rdquo;

ldquo;It is the lsquo;scorched-earth policyrsquo; thatrsquo;s being pursued by Israel and its military in the Gaza Strip,rdquo; Berri said in regret, deploring the fires that are being caused by Israelrsquo;s internationally banned weapons, such as the white phosphorus shells.nbsp;

Consequently, Berri remained in contact with the Lebanese Army Command, as well as with the Ministries of Interior and Civil Defense.nbsp;

Berri separately welcomed at his Ain Al-Tineh residence Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati.

The pair broached the latest local developments mdash; with special focus on the Lebanese military institution, especially in terms of strengthening and preserving it as ldquo;the national institution that unites and holds the aspirations of the Lebanese, as well as preserves their security and the homelandrsquo;s sovereignty.rdquo;nbsp;

In this vein, Berri and Mikati stressed that ldquo;matters involving the military establishment must be approached calmly and carefully so that the desired results can be reached, God willing.quot;nbsp;

Berri later had an audience with Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, with whom he reviewed the countryrsquo;s general conditions and the extent of the ministryrsquo;s readiness to keep pace with the current developments in line with the Israeli aggression.nbsp;

In the wake of the meeting, Minister Hamieh said that in light of the current security developments, the Ministry of Works and Transportation is responsible for three basic matters: roads, bridges, seaports, and the airport.

ldquo;Therefore, Irsquo;ve informed House Speaker Nabih Berri about the ministryrsquo;s preparedness in the event of any damage to the main infrastructure,rdquo; Hamieh said.nbsp;

Berri finally met with former, Minister Wadih El Khazen, with whom he discussed the latest political developments.nbsp;

