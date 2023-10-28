Army chief broaches means of cooperation with German ambassador

NNA – Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Thursday nbsp;welcomed at his Yarzeh office, the German Ambassador to Lebanon, Kurt Georg Stoeckl-Stillfried, accompanied by the German military attacheacute;, Marine Lieutenant Colonel Kai Zimmermann.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on ways of cooperation between the armies of the two countries.

The German Ambassador and General Aoun inked an agreement under which the German authorities provide a donation worth two million euros to support the army at the current stage, which includes an amount of fuel and medical materials.

