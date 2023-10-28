Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Army chief broaches means of cooperation with German ambassador

    By

    Oct 26, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Thursday nbsp;welcomed at his Yarzeh office, the German Ambassador to Lebanon, Kurt Georg Stoeckl-Stillfried, accompanied by the German military attacheacute;, Marine Lieutenant Colonel Kai Zimmermann.nbsp;

    Discussions reportedly touched on ways of cooperation between the armies of the two countries.

    The German Ambassador and General Aoun inked an agreement under which the German authorities provide a donation worth two million euros to support the army at the current stage, which includes an amount of fuel and medical materials.

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Where to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks baseball live streams: 2023 World Series Game 1

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried said he was alarmed by Alameda’s risk taking, but he doesn’t show it when he’s ‘freaked out’

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    What Happens to Gaza If Hamas Is Actually Defeated?

    Oct 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Where to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks baseball live streams: 2023 World Series Game 1

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried said he was alarmed by Alameda’s risk taking, but he doesn’t show it when he’s ‘freaked out’

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    What Happens to Gaza If Hamas Is Actually Defeated?

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Disney accuses DeSantis-appointed district of withholding key lawsuit documents for nearly 2 months

    Oct 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy