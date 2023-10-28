Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Israel's Gantz says years needed to rehabilitate south after Hamas surprise attack

    NNA – Israeli efforts to rehabilitate southern communities ravaged by the October 7 Hamas onslaught will take years and go beyond a planned ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahursquo;s war cabinet said on Thursday.

    ldquo;The battle against Gazan terror will continue within the striprsquo;s territory – going deep, anywhere and at any time required to ensure security for the communities that will be restored and will rebuild the region,rdquo; he said in a speech.

    ldquo;The (ground) maneuver will be but one stage of a long process that will include defensive, diplomatic and social aspects that will take years.rdquo;

    ldquo;The danger of destruction will not be our destiny, but rather, the fate of those who would do evil to us,rdquo; Gantz said. mdash; Reutersnbsp;

