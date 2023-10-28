Makary broaches general situation with UN’s Wronecka

NNA – Caretakernbsp;Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Thursday received in his office atnbsp;the ministry, the United Nationsnbsp;Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka.nbsp;

Discussions between the pair reportedly touched onnbsp;the general situation and the important role that the media plays in light of the current circumstances, in addition to the issue of the new media law,

Wronecka highlighted the importance of this law, and stressed quot;the necessity of coordination between the United Nations and the ministries in Lebanon, including the Ministry of Information.quot;

nbsp;

———————- L.Ynbsp;