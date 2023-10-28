Bassil meets French Ambassador, UNHCR representative

Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    NNA – Free Patriotic Movement leader, MP Gebran Bassil, on Thursday welcomed French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herve Magro, who explained to Bassil the aspects of French President Emanuel Macronrsquo;s most recent stances.nbsp;

    The pair also exchanged views regarding the ongoing war in Gaza.

    For his part, Minister Bassil reaffirmed the Free Patriotic Movementrsquo;s stance regarding the war in Gaza.nbsp;

    On another level, Bassil stressed the need to elect a president of the republic and to seek solutions to the displaced Syriansrsquo; crisis.nbsp;

    Bassil separately welcomed the representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Ivo Friesen.nbsp;

    Bassil stressed quot;the need to find practical solutions to this displaced Syriansrsquo; problem in a way that ensures their dignified return to their country and eases the burden on Lebanon.quot;

