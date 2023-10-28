Robert Card: What We Know About the Person of Interest in Maine Mass Shootings

Lewiston Maine Police Department via Facebook

Authorities were hunting for a person of interest Thursday morning in connection with mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, which may have left dozens of people dead.

On Wednesday night, Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck identified 40-year-old Robert R. Card, of Bowdoin, as the man authorities are looking for after a gunman opened fire at a bowling alley and then a bar in Lewiston. The Lewiston Police Department released an image of Card and said he “should be considered armed and dangerous” as officers across the state searched for him.

Sauschuck declined to provide more information about Card’s background, stressing on Wednesday night that Card is a “person of interest only” and not considered “a suspect at this point.” Authorities have not confirmed the number of victims from the attacks, though some reports suggest it may prove to be the deadliest mass shooting in Maine’s history.

