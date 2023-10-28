Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    News

    Robert Card: What We Know About the Person of Interest in Maine Mass Shootings

    By

    Oct 26, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Robert Card: What We Know About the Person of Interest in Maine Mass Shootings

    Lewiston Maine Police Department via Facebook

    Authorities were hunting for a person of interest Thursday morning in connection with mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, which may have left dozens of people dead.

    On Wednesday night, Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck identified 40-year-old Robert R. Card, of Bowdoin, as the man authorities are looking for after a gunman opened fire at a bowling alley and then a bar in Lewiston. The Lewiston Police Department released an image of Card and said he “should be considered armed and dangerous” as officers across the state searched for him.

    Sauschuck declined to provide more information about Card’s background, stressing on Wednesday night that Card is a “person of interest only” and not considered “a suspect at this point.” Authorities have not confirmed the number of victims from the attacks, though some reports suggest it may prove to be the deadliest mass shooting in Maine’s history.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Where to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks baseball live streams: 2023 World Series Game 1

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried said he was alarmed by Alameda’s risk taking, but he doesn’t show it when he’s ‘freaked out’

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    What Happens to Gaza If Hamas Is Actually Defeated?

    Oct 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Where to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks baseball live streams: 2023 World Series Game 1

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried said he was alarmed by Alameda’s risk taking, but he doesn’t show it when he’s ‘freaked out’

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    What Happens to Gaza If Hamas Is Actually Defeated?

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Disney accuses DeSantis-appointed district of withholding key lawsuit documents for nearly 2 months

    Oct 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy