    Live updates: Amazon Q3 earnings report coming after the closing bell with the stock up big in 2023

    Live updates: Amazon Q3 earnings report coming after the closing bell with the stock up big in 2023

    Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days sales event offers a late-year chance to save big.

    Amazon reports third-quarter earnings this afternoon after the closing bell.
    Investors will be focused on the results of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event.
    The analyst call is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET.

    Amazon reports third-quarter earnings on Thursday, October 26, after the closing bell.

    Investors will be focused on the results of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event. AWS revenue will also be in focus after investors have tempered their expectations for sales growth.

    Amazon’s stock is up 45% year-to-date, through Wednesday’s close. That far outpaces the benchmark S&P 500, which has risen 9%. 

    Amazon’s consensus third-quarter net sales estimate is $141.56 billion.

    3rd quarter

    Net sales estimate: $141.56 billionOnline stores net sales estimate: $56.82 billionPhysical Stores net sales estimate: $4.99 billionThird-Party Seller Services net sales estimate: $33.4 billionSubscription Services net sales estimate: $10.13 billionAWS net sales estimate: $23.13 billionNorth America net sales estimate: $87.12 billionInternational net sales estimate: $32.08 billionThird-party seller services net sales excluding F/X estimate: +16.6%Subscription services net sales excluding F/X estimate: +13.2%Amazon Web Services net sales excluding F/X estimate: +12.4%EPS estimate 58cOperating income estimate $7.71 billionOperating margin estimate: 5.46%North America operating margin estimate: +3.6%International operating margin estimate: -3.82%Fulfillment expense estimate: $22.14 billionSeller unit mix estimate: 58.6%

    4th quarter

    Net sales estimate $166.57 billionOperating income estimate $8.71 billion

