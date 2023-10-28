Friday, October 27, 2023

Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Timenbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topic

    11:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The Judicial Council, headed by Judge Suhail Abboud, convenes at the Palace of Justice in Beirut to follow up on Subhi Fakhri and his wife Nadimarsquo;s death trial.nbsp;

    11:00nbsp;amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The Lebanese-Palestinian Youth Meeting organizes a solidarity stand with the people of Gazanbsp; in front of Al-Jadeed TV in Beirut.

    11:30 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Press conference by head of the Bakeries and Ovens Syndicate in Beirut and Mount Lebanon, Captain Nasser Sorour, at the bakeriesrsquo; syndicate headquarters – Hadath Al-Jamous, next to Al-Hadi Bakeries.

    1:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Sit-in at the invitation of the ldquo;Umma Movementrdquo; in support of Palestine and its struggling people, at the mosque and complex of the Islamic College – Beirut – Bir Hassan – near the Kuwaiti Embassy.

    4:00nbsp;pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Sit-in organized by Hezbollah at Basta al-Tahta Square in Beirut, ldquo;in victory and support for the resistance of the proud Palestinian people and in denunciation of the American-Zionist aggression.rdquo;

    6:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Screening of a documentary film titled ldquo;Prison Terminal: The Last Days of Private Jack Hallrdquo; within the palliative care program organized by the American University of Beirut Medical Center,nbsp; at the Issam Fares Institute on the universityrsquo;s campus.

