    Health Minister discusses situation of Lebanon’s health sector with UN’s Wronecka

    Oct 26, 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Dr. Firas Abiad, received, at his ministry office on Thursday, the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka, with whom he discussed the general conditions and the situation of the countryrsquo;s health sector.

    Minister Al-Abiad toured with Wronecka the Ministryrsquo;s health emergency operations room, where he briefed her on its working mechanism and the Ministry#39;s plan in anticipation of any development on the Lebanese scene.

    In turn, Wronecka hailed the efforts of the Ministry of Public Health in this regard, and stressed the continued support of United Nations organizations for the health sector to enable it to carry out its duties.nbsp;
