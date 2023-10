NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdullah Bou Habib, said after his meeting with 9 ambassadors accredited to Lebanon: ldquo;Israel must stop threatening Lebanon ofnbsp;attacking it and returning it to the Stone Age. The ceasefire is the beginning of the path to reducing tension in the region and preventing the expansion of the conflict.rdquo;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y