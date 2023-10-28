Saturday, October 28, 2023

Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    9:00nbsp;amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; National conference on palliative care titled ldquo;Dignity in Palliative Care and at End-of-Liferdquo; at the Halim and Aida Daniel Academic Hall Building within the palliative care program organized by the Medical Center at the American University of Beirut.

    12:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; Session by the Islamic Sharia Council headed by Mufti of the Republic Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian at Dar Al-Fatwa to discuss Islamic and national affairs.

    3:30 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Rally in Mathaf region under the slogan ldquo;National unity first… Muslims and Christians, we protect Lebanon by keeping it out of the war.rdquo;nbsp;

