Saturday, October 28, 2023

Timenbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topic

9:00nbsp;amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; National conference on palliative care titled ldquo;Dignity in Palliative Care and at End-of-Liferdquo; at the Halim and Aida Daniel Academic Hall Building within the palliative care program organized by the Medical Center at the American University of Beirut.

12:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; Session by the Islamic Sharia Council headed by Mufti of the Republic Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian at Dar Al-Fatwa to discuss Islamic and national affairs.

3:30 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Rally in Mathaf region under the slogan ldquo;National unity first… Muslims and Christians, we protect Lebanon by keeping it out of the war.rdquo;nbsp;

