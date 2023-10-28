Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Hasan Minhaj Breaks Silence to Swear He’s Not a Lying ‘Psycho’

    Hasan Minhaj Breaks Silence to Swear He’s Not a Lying ‘Psycho’

    After a month of relative silence about The New Yorker’s exposé alleging he has fabricated stories about his life on (and off) stage, Hasan Minhaj is hitting back.

    In a video shared exclusively with The Hollywood Reporterand later shared on his social media platforms—the comedian claims that the piece fact-checking his work was “needlessly misleading” and omitted statements and corroborating messages he’d allegedly provided the publication during the reporting process.

    “With everything that’s happening in the world, I’m aware even talking about this now feels so trivial,” Minhaj says in the video. “But being accused of ‘faking racism’ is not trivial. It’s very serious, and it demands an explanation. So to everyone who read that article I want to answer the biggest question that’s probably on your mind: Is Hasan Minhaj secretly a psycho? … Because after reading that article, I would also think that.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

