Jeff Greenberg/Getty

A 7-year-old boy crossing a Brooklyn street with his mom on the way to school was fatally hit by an NYPD tow truck driver on Thursday morning, according to cops.

Emergency responders arrived and reported that the boy died at the scene at around 7:50 a.m.

NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey said the truck driver, 54, was making a legal right turn onto North Portland Avenue in Fort Greene while carrying a car when she ran into the child. She was not handed any immediate charges.

Read more at The Daily Beast.