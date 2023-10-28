Qatar Sentences 8 Navy Veterans to Death, India Expresses Shock and Plans to Challenge the Verdict

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The individuals, including highly decorated officers who previously held command positions in significant Indian warships, were employed by Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private company specializing in delivering training and associated services to Qatar’s armed forces.

In a recent development, it has been reported that eight former Indian Navy officers have been sentenced to death in Qatar on charges of alleged espionage for Israel.

The foreign ministry expressed its profound shock at the verdict and, due to the confidential nature of the proceedings, refrained from making extensive comments on the case. However, the ministry affirmed its commitment to contesting the judgment.

These individuals, who include highly decorated officers with prior experience commanding significant Indian warships, were employed by Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services.

This private firm specialized in providing training and related services to the armed forces of Qatar. It has come to light that some of these officers were involved in a particularly sensitive project related to Italian technology-based midget submarines with stealth capabilities.

Having been in detention since August 2022, New Delhi has been actively working to secure their release, with consular access granted to them. The trial of these individuals commenced in March.

The Qatari authorities have repeatedly rejected their bail requests and extended their detention. Today, the Court of First Instance in Qatar delivered its judgment.

The individuals receiving the sentences are Capt Navtej Singh Gill, Capt Birendra Kumar Verma, Capt Saurabh Vasisht, Cdr Amit Nagpal, Cdr Purnendu Tiwari, Cdr Sugunakar Pakala, Cdr Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh.

The foreign ministry issued a statement expressing profound shock at the death penalty verdict, awaiting the detailed judgment. They are in contact with the family members and the legal team and are actively exploring all available legal avenues.

We hold this case in utmost importance and have been closely monitoring its developments. We are committed to providing continuous consular and legal support. Furthermore, we will address the verdict with Qatari authorities,” stated the ministry.

Meetu Bhargava, the sister of one of the former officers detained, reached out to the government for assistance in bringing her brother home.

On June 8, she made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for intervention in a post on X, previously known as Twitter.

These former Navy officers are a source of immense pride for our nation. I earnestly appeal to our respected Prime Minister, with deep respect and humility, that it is imperative to expedite the repatriation of these individuals to India without any further delay,” read her post, addressed to PM Modi and union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.

