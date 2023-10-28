Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Suspect in Maryland Judge’s Execution Turns Up Dead in Woods

    The man accused of executing Maryland Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson after a contentious divorce hearing last week was found dead just a mile from where his car had been found abandoned, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

    Pedro Argote had lost custody of his kids just hours before he allegedly showed up at Wilkinson’s home on Oct. 19 and shot the beloved judge dead in the driveway.

    In the custody hearing earlier that day, Wilkinson had characterized Argote’s treatment of his family as “shocking.” He controlled every aspect of his family’s life, surveilling them with in-house cameras and beating them, according to testimony reviewed by the Associated Press.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

