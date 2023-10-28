Member of Parliament Crispin Blunt Detained Amidst Rape Investigation.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Former Conservative MP Crispin Blunt Acknowledges Arrest in Response to Rape Allegation

Former Tory Member of Parliament, Crispin Blunt, has publicly confirmed that he was taken into custody on Wednesday in relation to an accusation of rape.

In an official statement, Crispin Blunt, who represented Reigate and had his party membership temporarily suspended on Thursday, revealed that he had been interviewed by the police twice “in connection with this incident.”

Blunt further explained that he had initially brought the incident to the attention of the police three weeks ago, expressing concerns about potential extortion.

He assured that he is fully cooperating with Surrey Police’s ongoing investigation and expressed confidence that he would not face criminal charges.

The Conservative Party has withdrawn its support from Mr. Blunt, leading to his status as an independent Member of Parliament. As a result, he has been instructed to refrain from participating in parliamentary activities.

Mr. Blunt, who has represented Reigate in Surrey since his election in the 1997 general election, originally unseated the incumbent Sir George Gardiner, who had switched his allegiance from the Conservatives to the Referendum Party.

Throughout his political career, he served as a justice minister from 2010 to 2012, held a position in the whips office during the Conservatives’ period in opposition, and chaired the influential Foreign Affairs Committee.

In his official statement, Mr. Blunt disclosed, ‘It has been reported that an MP was arrested on October 25th in connection with an allegation of rape.

I am confirming that I am that MP. The arrest necessitates formal notification to the Speaker and my chief whip

. I have already been interviewed twice regarding this incident – the first interview occurred three weeks ago when I initially reported my concerns about extortion.

The second interview took place earlier today under caution following my arrest. I firmly believe that the arrest was unnecessary, as I remain fully prepared to cooperate with the investigation, which I am confident will ultimately result in no charges being brought.

I do not intend to comment further on this matter until the police conclude their inquiries.’

A police spokesperson stated, ‘We can confirm that a man in his 60s was arrested on the morning of October 25th in Horley on suspicion of rape and possession of controlled substances. He has been released on conditional police bail pending further investigation.’

The Conservative Party has chosen not to provide any comments on the matter.

This development adds to the ongoing issue of sexual misconduct allegations within the party. Another MP in his 50s is currently on bail until mid-February 2024 due to allegations of sexual assault, abuse of a position of trust, and misconduct in a public office.

In a separate incident, another Conservative MP in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of rape in May 2022.

