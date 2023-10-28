Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Her Most Challenging Experience.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kylie Jenner Reflects on the Challenge of Changing Her Son’s Name

Reality star Kylie Jenner, 26, and her former partner Travis Scott initially chose the name Wolf for their son, born in February 2022. However, several months later, they made the decision to change his name to Aire. Jenner candidly shared her feelings about this choice, admitting that it remains a source of uncertainty for her.

She told WSJ. magazine, ‘It was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever made in my life. I still find myself asking, ‘Did I make the right decision?

Kylie, who is also the mother of a five-year-old daughter, Stormi, with Travis, opened up about her struggle to name her son and how her perspective on privacy has evolved over time.

She revealed that during her postpartum period, the hormonal changes made it challenging to make decisions, and she felt like a “failure” for not being able to name her son promptly.

She expressed, ‘The postpartum hit, and the hormones, and I couldn’t even make a decision or think straight. And it just overwhelmed me. I couldn’t decide on a name.

Kylie went on to explain, ‘I was like, “I feel like a failure. I don’t have a name for my son.” So it took me some time. And the longer I waited, the more difficult it became to decide on a name.’

As she has matured, Kylie has become more protective of her privacy and noted that the internet has become a “scarier” place. She said, ‘As I’ve grown older, I’ve become more guarded. When I was younger, I used to share everything.

That’s how I connected with my dedicated fans, who are like family now and have grown with me. But over time, the internet has become a little more intimidating. Also, becoming a mother at a young age changed everything for me.’

While Kylie acknowledged that the attention she receives can be overwhelming, she emphasized that she doesn’t let it stress her out too much. She stated, ‘I never let myself get too stressed about these things because fashion is meant to be enjoyable. It’s like playing dress-up.

