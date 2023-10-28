Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Taylor Swift Seemingly Shoots Down ‘Gaylor’ Rumors

    Taylor Swift Seemingly Shoots Down ‘Gaylor’ Rumors

    Gotham/GC Images/Getty

    Taylor Swift’s version of her Grammy-winning 2014 album 1989 drops tonight at midnight, but there’s already an apparent leak of the written prologue that accompanies the rerecorded LP. And with it, revelations about Swift’s sexuality are taking the internet by storm.

    Specifically, if the prologue is indeed authentic, the pop star seems to refute years of speculation about her sexuality with just a few sentences. (A subset of her fans, who dub themselves Gaylors, believe she has long been closeted.)

    Tweets purporting to show the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) prologue include paragraphs where Swift writes at length about the slut-shaming she endured earlier in her career.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

