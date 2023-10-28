Newsmax’s ‘Live’ Programming Completely Ignored Maine Mass Shooting

Newsmax

Shortly after a rifle-wielding gunman opened fire on two different locations in Maine on Wednesday night, leaving at least 18 people dead, all of the major cable news networks broke into their regular programming and went wall-to-wall with live coverage of the horrific massacre and manhunt for the suspect.

All, that is, except for the far-right channel Newsmax.

Rather than disrupt any of its primetime MAGA lineup on Wednesday, the network stuck with the pretaped broadcasts of Eric Bolling: The Balance, Greg Kelly Reports, and Chris Plante’s The Right Squad.

Read more at The Daily Beast.