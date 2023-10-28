WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Freiburg was initially trailing, but they managed to stage a remarkable turnaround against FK TSC, now leading 3-1, thanks to Vincenzo Grifo’s hat-trick (4′ 2nd half, penalty, 14′ 2nd half, and 30′ 2nd half).

Both teams entered the match with a strong desire for victory. The visiting team had experienced a recent setback, while the home team had previously drawn at the Backa Topola City Stadium.

In their prior match, TSC Backa Topola played to a 2-2 draw against Olympiacos.

Freiburg enters this match following a 1-2 loss to West Ham United.

Both teams are eager to improve their standings in the tournament. Freiburg currently sits in second place in Group A with 3 points, trailing the group leader. On the other hand, FK TSC is in fourth place with 1 point and will need to work harder to advance.

The match at the Backa Topola City Stadium was officiated by referee Aliyar Aghayev.

TSC Backa Topola Lineup for Today Manager Zarko Lazetic deployed a 3-5-2 formation with Veljko Ilic as the goalkeeper. The defensive line featured Goran Antonic, Nemanja Stojic, and Josip Calusic. The midfield consisted of Milos Cvetkovic, Milan Radin, Milos Vulic, Ifet Djakovac, and Nemanja Petrovic. In the forward positions were Sasa Jovanovic and Marko Rakonjac.

Freiburg Formation for Today

On the other hand, coach Christian Streich has chosen to employ a 3-4-3 formation. In this setup, goalkeeper Noah Atubolu takes the helm. The defensive line comprises Matthias Ginter, Philipp Lienhart, and Manuel Gulde. The midfield is orchestrated by Ritsu Doan, Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Höfler, and Noah Weisshaupt. Spearheading the attack are Roland Sallai, Vincenzo Grifo, and Maximilian Philipp

Freiburg Stages Remarkable Comeback Against TSC Backa Topola.