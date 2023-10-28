Three £10,000 Donations in David Mackintosh Trial Raise Eyebrows.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Former Local Conservative Party Chairman Expresses Amazement at Donations to Ex-MP

During the trial of David Mackintosh, a former chairman of the local Conservative Party expressed astonishment over three donations of £10,000 each in 2014. These contributions surpassed all previous donations to the Northampton South Conservative Association.

Michael Clarke testified in court that the donations were reported to party headquarters. Mr. Mackintosh faces accusations of failing to disclose the actual source of the funds and has denied the charges brought against him.

The trial at Warwick Crown Court also involves property developer Howard Grossman.

Mr. Mackintosh served as the Conservative MP for Northampton South from 2015 but stepped down just two years later.

During the trial’s fourth day, Michael Clarke, who held the honorary position of NSCA chairman at the time of the payments, informed the jurors that raising funds at the constituency level was typically a challenging endeavor, describing it as ‘a constant struggle.’

Mr. Clarke noted that the £10,000 contributions, originating from three individuals residing outside the area, significantly surpassed all donations received over the past two decades.

Mr. Clarke explained that the £30,000 in donations required reporting to the central party, stating, ‘We were taken aback by these remarkable five-figure contributions. My priority was to ensure a comprehensive examination by Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ).’

The witness informed the jury that he had a discussion about this matter with Mr. Mackintosh, in the company of the then-constituency association chairman, Suresh Patel.

Personal aversion

As per Mr. Clarke, Mr. Mackintosh’s account was that he had encountered the donors during his previous position at CCHQ, working under the national party chairman at the time, Eric Pickles.

When queried by Mr. Mackintosh’s barrister, Cairns Nelson KC, Mr. Clarke refuted any suggestion of holding a personal bias against the accused or having a disagreement regarding his political views.

Mr. Nelson inquired, “He supported remaining in the EU, and you were a supporter of Brexit, correct?”

To which the defendant responded, “We didn’t discuss that matter. It had no bearing on our interactions.

Earlier in the trial, the jury learned that the actual source of the donations, which included contributions from three men and a series of smaller payments of £1,500 from six others, was identified as Mr. Grossman.

Mr. Mackintosh, residing at Station Road in Northampton, and Mr. Grossman, aged 61, residing at Caldecote Gardens in Bushey, Hertfordshire, have both pleaded not guilty to two charges under the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000.

Both face allegations of not ensuring that NSCA was furnished with accurate information regarding the source of these donations, which were made between January and September 2014.

