BREAKING: Armed U.S. Coast Guardsmen Searching River For Robert Card After His 15-Foot Boat Is Found Missing

The U.S. Coast Guard is currently engaged in a manhunt operation for Robert Card, the suspect in the Lewiston mass shooting. Card, considered armed and dangerous, is believed to have potentially fled via his 15-foot boat into the Kennebec River, according to reports.

A Coast Guard vessel, manned by a crew of five guardsmen, was actively patrolling the waters of the Kennebec River on Thursday. The suspect stands accused of causing the deaths of 18 individuals and injuring 13 others during the events of the previous night. Chief Petty Officer Ryan Smith, responsible for the Boothbay Harbor Station, confirmed the ongoing operation to The Messenger.

Earlier, authorities had located Card’s vehicle at a boat launch in Lisbon Falls, approximately 10 miles southeast of Lewiston. This discovery occurred following the shootings at a bowling alley and a nearby bar. Smith further specified that the Coast Guard crew involved in the search is armed and is focusing their efforts on locating Card’s 15-foot Bayliner boat, which is unaccounted for. Smith likened this vessel to what is commonly referred to as a “lake boat.”

While covering the entire river in their search, the team is placing particular emphasis on the northern shoreline of the waterway, especially near its confluence with the Androscoggin River.

