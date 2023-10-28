Authorities have discovered the body of the man sought in connection with the murder of Maryland Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson.

The deceased person has been formally identified as Pedro Argote, as confirmed by law enforcement.

Argote’s remains were located in a wooded area near Williamsport, Maryland, situated approximately one mile to the northwest of where the suspect’s vehicle was recovered.

A press conference has been scheduled for 3 p.m. in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Judge Wilkinson, 52, was discovered with gunshot injuries around 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 19th, outside his home in Hagerstown. Wilkinson was subsequently transported to Meritus Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. On the same day, the judge had presided over a divorce proceeding involving Argote, although Argote had been absent from the hearing. During the hearing, the judge granted custody of Argote’s children to his wife, which authorities believe was the motive behind the killing, according to the sheriff.

The post Suspect in Killing of Maryland Judge is Found Dead, Officials Say appeared first on Breaking911.