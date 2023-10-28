Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Hamas Claims 50 Hostages Killed by Israeli Strikes in Gaza

    Hamas Claims 50 Hostages Killed by Israeli Strikes in Gaza

    Hamas militants claimed on Thursday that around 50 Israeli hostages held captive in Gaza since Oct. 7 have been killed in Israeli strikes inside the enclave so far.

    “Approximately 50 people” have died “as a result of” Israel’s bombing campaigns, the Al-Qassam Brigades said on Telegram.

    The Daily Beast could not independently verify the claims. The Biden administration said it does not have any way to verify if that number is correct, White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby told reporters on Thursday.

