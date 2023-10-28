The $169 AirPods 3 reportedly aren’t selling great, and Apple is apparently working on a new design

Apple’s AirPods 3 aren’t selling “particularly well,” according to a new report.

ATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Apple’s third-generation Airpods “haven’t sold particularly well,” Bloomberg reports.

Apple will reportedly phase them out along with the second-gen model next year and introduce two fourth-gen variants.

Apple’s AirPods are undoubtedly a hit, however, making up a large share of the 2022 headphone market.

It sounds like the third-generation AirPods haven’t quite been the runaway hit Apple was hoping for.

Sandwiched in the middle of the earbuds line-up — between the $129 second-generation AirPods and the premium $249 AirPods Pro — the $169 AirPods 3 “haven’t sold particularly well,” according to a new report from Bloomberg.

Instead, buyers have reportedly been choosing to either save some money and buy the older but more affordable second-generation AirPods 2, or splurge on the AirPods Pro, which has the latest bells and whistles.

The AirPods 3 — which introduced a new design — do have some benefits over the AirPods 2, including sweat resistance and support for Apple’s spatial audio with head tracking that mimics surround sound. They also introduced a skin detection sensor to help the pods better know when they’re in your ear or not.

But apparently these perks haven’t been enough to convince people to shell out the extra $40, according to the report. Apple didn’t immediately reply to Insider’s request for comment on the report ahead of publication, and declined to comment to Bloomberg.

While the new report doesn’t specify what exactly has been prompting many buyers to opt for another model aside from perhaps not enough differentiated features, the redesigned fit of the AirPods 3 could be a factor.

The portion of the AirPod that rests inside your ear is shaped differently in the AirPods 3, introducing slightly larger form factor than that of the AirPods 2, and that’s led to mixed opinions on their fit from some reviewers and consumers on social media who have complained that they can fall out more easily (Apple has said it conducted extensive research on the shapes of ears, along with thousands of ear scans, when designing the form of the AirPods 3). But it seems to depend on the shape of your ear, as other reviewers have said they actually fit better.

#3rdgenerationairpodsv#vlogp#productreviewh#headphones ♬ original sound – Linzy Taylor @thelinzytaylor I’m not keeping these. No real big surprise there! Some people love these, and some people can’t stand the 3rd generation AirPods. I had to try them. I really wish I used my Apple ID instead of my primary email address when I purchased them. Now I might have to actually go back in that place with all the people. I wish these fit in my ears, because I love the sound so much! #a #audhd

Those who do struggle to find a pair of AirPods that sit in their ears comfortably might enjoy the AirPods Pro, with their silicone tips that can be changed out for larger or smaller tips.

But make no mistake, Apple’s AirPods are still a huge hit overall and have evolved into a status symbol of sorts — they’re the best-selling wireless headphones on the market, according to Bloomberg, making up a whopping 31.8% share of the headphone market in 2022. The $549 over-ear AirPods Max have also gained popularity, seemingly a favorite on TikTok among many influencers.

But a revamp of Apple’s current wireless headphone lineup is on the horizon.

Late next year, Apple is planning to take both AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 off of shelves and replace them both with two newly designed fourth-generation variants that look like “a blend of the third-generation AirPods and the Pro model,” according to Bloomberg.

The pricing will be similar, but they may be further differentiated, according to the report. The newer AirPods will reportedly come with USB-C charging, similar to the iPhone 15 and the AirPods Pro 2nd generation. The AirPods Pro and Max will also get an update further into the future.

In the meantime, it’s nice that Apple left the older generation AirPods on the market, giving those who are looking to save a more affordable option.

Read the original article on Business Insider