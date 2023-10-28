Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    LAPD: Jewish Family in Los Angeles Terrorized by Intruder Yelling “Kill Jews!”

    Oct 26, 2023
    Studio City, Calif. (LAPD / News Release) – Los Angeles Police Department’s North Hollywood Area detectives announced the arrest of a Stalking/Criminal Threats suspect.

    On October 25, 2023, around 5:00 a.m., the victims, identified as being of Jewish descent, were at home and asleep at their residence in the 3000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard. They were awakened by the suspect, later identified as Daniel Garcia, described as a male, Hispanic, wearing only underwear attempting to kick in their rear door. The suspect was heard yelling, “Free Palestine,” and “Kill Jews, kill Jews.”

    One of the victims, in fear Garcia was about to enter the home, immediately engaged Garcia by pushing him away from the door. Garcia continued to yell and threaten to kill the victims. North Hollywood Patrol officers responded, and Garcia was taken into custody.

    North Hollywood Detectives conducted further investigation into the incident. Garcia, possibly suffering from mental illness, acted alone and his actions appeared motivated by the victims’ religious beliefs. In addition, it appeared Garcia may have prior contacts with the victims.

    Garcia was subsequently booked at Van Nuys Jail for 646.9 PC (Stalking), and 422 PC (Criminal Threats) with a Hate Crime enhancement. His bail is currently set at $225,000.

    The post LAPD: Jewish Family in Los Angeles Terrorized by Intruder Yelling “Kill Jews!” appeared first on Breaking911.

