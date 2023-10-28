Having a Delta Amex credit card gets you priority boarding whenever you fly the airline — here’s how it works

Our experts answer readers’ credit card questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess credit cards). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

The right Delta credit card can get you on the plane sooner — and that means more time to store your bags and settle in.

If you have a Delta Gold, Platinum, or Reserve card, you can get priority boarding on Delta flights.

This perk extends to the primary cardholder and up to eight companions on the same reservation.

Your Delta SkyMiles frequent flyer number must be attached to your reservation to receive the benefit.

Amex Delta cards are currently offering the following intro bonuses:

These bonuses can be a great way to book free Delta flights; but the ongoing perks are where the value lives in these cards. For example, you’ll get Main Cabin 1 priority boarding on Delta flights, which means you can get on the plane before most other economy class passengers.

Having priority boarding means you’ll have more time to find space in the overhead bins for your carry-on and a bit of breathing room to get settled into your seat. With more and more people avoiding checked baggage due to fees, it can be challenging to find room for your bag if you’re among the last to board.

Just having a Delta card isn’t quite enough to trigger priority boarding. Here’s what to know to make sure you get this valuable benefit when you fly.

Delta priority boarding with Amex credit cards

When you have an eligible Delta card, you’ll get priority boarding on Delta flights for yourself and up to eight companions on the same reservation.

When you apply for your card, you’ll be asked to enter your Delta SkyMiles frequent flyer number. That’s your ticket to getting benefits like priority boarding and a free checked bag on Delta flights.

Your benefits will be tied to your SkyMiles account, and as long as your frequent flyer number is on your reservation and your card is open, you’ll automatically get these perks for yourself and up to eight companions traveling on the same reservation with you. If your companions are on separate reservations, they won’t receive the benefits.

There’s no requirement to use your Delta card to pay for your ticket if you want priority boarding or a free checked bag. You’ll automatically see Main Cabin 1 as the boarding zone on your boarding pass any time you check in for a Delta flight — even if you’ve booked a Basic Economy ticket.

Keep in mind if you book through a third-party site, like Expedia, you’ll need to manually enter your Delta SkyMiles number during the booking process. When you book directly with Delta, as long as you’re signed in to your SkyMiles account, your frequent flyer number should attach automatically.

However, if you check in for your flight and your boarding pass doesn’t show the right boarding group, you can always check with an agent at the airport to correct the issue.

Delta Amex cards priority boarding frequently asked questions (FAQ)

When do Delta Amex customers board?

Delta cardholders get Main Cabin 1 priority boarding, which is usually among the first half of passengers to get on the plane.

Main Cabin 1 boards after most Delta elite frequent flyers, passengers with premium seats (like Delta One and Comfort+), active duty military members, and folks who need preboarding assistance. However, it’s ahead of other coach passengers, including those who booked discount fares and Basic Economy.

Does the Amex Delta Blue card get you priority boarding?

The no-annual-fee Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card does not come with priority boarding, and it doesn’t offer a free checked bag on Delta flights, either. That’s why we recommend the Gold, Platinum, or Reserve cards for frequent Delta flyers.

Which flights are eligible for Delta priority boarding?

Eligible Amex Delta cardholders get priority boarding on Delta and Delta Connection-operated flights. Partner or codeshare flights aren’t eligible for the benefit, and note that Delta doesn’t offer Main Cabin 1 priority boarding on Delta Shuttle flights.

Do Amex Delta card authorized users get priority boarding?

Only the primary cardholder of an eligible Delta credit card qualifies for priority boarding. However, if an authorized user is traveling on the same reservation as the primary cardholder, they’ll also get the benefit.

