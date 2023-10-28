New York Republicans Offer Motion to Expel George Santos From Congress

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

New York Republicans have finally had enough of Rep. George Santos (R-NY).

A group of GOP lawmakers from the state started the clock on a vote to expel Santos from Congress on Thursday, after 10 months of Santos’ notorious lies reflecting poorly on New York Republicans writ large.

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY)—joined on the House floor by Reps. Mike Lawler (R-NY), Nick LaLota (R-NY) and Marc Molinaro (R-NY)—introduced a resolution Thursday that would immediately remove Santos from Congress. (Failed speaker candidate, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), also sat alongside the New Yorkers.)

