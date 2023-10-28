Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    News

    New York Republicans Offer Motion to Expel George Santos From Congress

    By

    Oct 27, 2023 , , , , , ,
    New York Republicans Offer Motion to Expel George Santos From Congress

    Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

    New York Republicans have finally had enough of Rep. George Santos (R-NY).

    A group of GOP lawmakers from the state started the clock on a vote to expel Santos from Congress on Thursday, after 10 months of Santos’ notorious lies reflecting poorly on New York Republicans writ large.

    Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY)—joined on the House floor by Reps. Mike Lawler (R-NY), Nick LaLota (R-NY) and Marc Molinaro (R-NY)—introduced a resolution Thursday that would immediately remove Santos from Congress. (Failed speaker candidate, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), also sat alongside the New Yorkers.)

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

