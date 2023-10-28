MISSOURI (Law & Crime) – A Missouri special education teacher faces criminal charges over an alleged relationship with a 16-year-old boy. Rikki Lynn Laughlin, 25, stands accused of one count each of possession of child pornography, tampering with a witness, tampering with physical evidence, attempted statutory rape in the second degree, promoting obscenity in the first degree, and furnishing pornographic materials to a minor, authorities said.

Read the full story from Law & Crime here.

The post Teacher, 24, Allegedly Sent Explicit Videos to Student, 16, Propositioned Him for Sex appeared first on Breaking911.