Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Teacher, 24, Allegedly Sent Explicit Videos to Student, 16, Propositioned Him for Sex

    MISSOURI (Law & Crime) – A Missouri special education teacher faces criminal charges over an alleged relationship with a 16-year-old boy. Rikki Lynn Laughlin, 25, stands accused of one count each of possession of child pornography, tampering with a witness, tampering with physical evidence, attempted statutory rape in the second degree, promoting obscenity in the first degree, and furnishing pornographic materials to a minor, authorities said.

