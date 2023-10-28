ORLANDO – A Florida man found himself under arrest when he entered a CVS drugstore and handed employees a handwritten note, threatening to harm someone unless he received “all bottles” of various medications, including oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax, Adderall, liquid codeine, and Viagra.

In the note he handed to the pharmacy worker, he wrote, “This is a armed robbery! Please cooperate, I don’t want to hurt you. You are not to alarm anybody or I will shoot the closest person to me!”

Following a brief foot chase from the CVS located on Curry Ford Road, the 23-year-old suspect, Thomas Mues, was apprehended by the Orlando police. He was found in possession of numerous pill bottles and the handwritten note. Mues now faces multiple charges, including robbery, drug trafficking, and drug possession.

Law enforcement disclosed that the suspect had traveled from Jacksonville to Orlando with the intention of carrying out this theft and had also admitted to a similar robbery in Central Florida.

The post Florida Man Allegedly Threatened to Shoot Someone at CVS Unless Given ‘All Bottles’ of Viagra appeared first on Breaking911.