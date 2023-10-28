Maine Shooting Roils ‘Tight-Knit’ Deaf Community After Members Are Massacred

Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

A tight-knit deaf community in Maine is reeling after its members were revealed to be among those gunned down at a popular bar in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night, where cops say the Army reservist and firearms expert Robert Card went on a rampage that left a combined 18 people dead at two crime scenes.

Tributes for those killed began pouring in Thursday afternoon, with the beloved interpreter Joshua Seal, who’d been participating in a cornhole tournament for deaf athletes, being named by his wife as one the victims.

“He was also a wonderful boss, an incredible interpreter, a great friend, a loving son, brother, uncle, and grandson,” his wife, Elizabeth Seal, wrote to Facebook. “He loved his family and always put them first. That is what he will always be remembered for.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.