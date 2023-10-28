Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    News

    Maine Shooting Roils ‘Tight-Knit’ Deaf Community After Members Are Massacred

    By

    Oct 27, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Maine Shooting Roils ‘Tight-Knit’ Deaf Community After Members Are Massacred

    Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

    A tight-knit deaf community in Maine is reeling after its members were revealed to be among those gunned down at a popular bar in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night, where cops say the Army reservist and firearms expert Robert Card went on a rampage that left a combined 18 people dead at two crime scenes.

    Tributes for those killed began pouring in Thursday afternoon, with the beloved interpreter Joshua Seal, who’d been participating in a cornhole tournament for deaf athletes, being named by his wife as one the victims.

    “He was also a wonderful boss, an incredible interpreter, a great friend, a loving son, brother, uncle, and grandson,” his wife, Elizabeth Seal, wrote to Facebook. “He loved his family and always put them first. That is what he will always be remembered for.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Where to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks baseball live streams: 2023 World Series Game 1

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried said he was alarmed by Alameda’s risk taking, but he doesn’t show it when he’s ‘freaked out’

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    What Happens to Gaza If Hamas Is Actually Defeated?

    Oct 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Where to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks baseball live streams: 2023 World Series Game 1

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried said he was alarmed by Alameda’s risk taking, but he doesn’t show it when he’s ‘freaked out’

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    What Happens to Gaza If Hamas Is Actually Defeated?

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Disney accuses DeSantis-appointed district of withholding key lawsuit documents for nearly 2 months

    Oct 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy