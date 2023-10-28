Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    The Best New Pop Culture Books to Add to Your Fall Reading List

    Fall is a great time to recommit to a reading routine. After all, what’s better than cozying up with a good book on a chilly autumn day? Fortunately, if you’ve been looking for a new book (or ten!) to add to your lineup, October is ripe with a slew of noteworthy and headline-making releases—especially ones focused on celebrities. From Britney Spears’ bombshell memoir, The Woman In Me, Julia Fox’s highly-anticipated (and surprisingly compelling) autobiography, Down The Drain, and yes, the seemingly omnipresent Jada Pinkett Smith’s Worthy, there is certainly no shortage of star-powered reading material to scoop up right now.

    If you’re looking to seek refuge from this month’s tidal wave of celebrity-based tell-alls, you’ll find the dreamiest escape diving into Margaret and Corey Bienert’s infinitely giftable coffee table book, Hotel Kitsch. This first publication from the duo is a gorgeous visual tour exploring some of the world’s sexiest fantasy-themed and adult-only hotels. For the (fast) foodies out there, I’d recommend digging into Lynsi Snyder’s, The Ins-N-Outs of In-N-Out Burger, which examines how the beloved fast food chain In-N-Out became a bona fide cultural icon. Regardless of your interests, there’s a pop-culture new release to delight bibliophiles and bookworms of all kinds. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best pop-culture (and pop-culture-adjacent) reads to rake up this fall.

